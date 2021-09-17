Customer finds human finger in burger she was served at an eatery

A woman ordered a burger from a fast-food chain only to find a human finger when she bit into the meal.

The woman named Estefany Benitez said she visited a fast-food chain in the city of Santa Cruz, Bolivia and asked for a hamburger.

Ms Benitez told local media that, after taking a few bites, she felt something unexpectedly hard in her mouth. When she spat it out she realised to her disgust that it had been a “rotting” human finger.

She reported the incident to local police, who confirmed that the foreign object was indeed a “rotting” finger.

The burger joint temporarily closed while the matter was investigated.

Authorities investigating the case of a “rotting” human finger found in a hamburger say that a worker in the factory where the burger was made had lost two fingers in an industrial accident and they couldn’t trace the fingers. One has now been found in the burger but they still can’t trace the second finger.

