Femi Fani-Kayode commends Governor Yahaya Bello for his convincing role in wooing many oppositions party members into APC

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has commended Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello for the convincing role he played in wooing opposition party members into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fani-Kayode, who just dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling party, made the commendation when Governor Bello hosted him on Thursday.

Fani-Kayode was earlier led on a visit to President Buhari in the State House by the Governor of Yobe State and All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Mai Mala Buni after his defection from the PDP to the APC.

The former Minister said his decision to join the APC was in view of the renewed vigour, open-door policy, teamwork, acceptability and inclusiveness that have become the hallmark of the APC today.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Kogi State Governor, Onogwu Muhammed, said Bello Yahaya assured Fani-Kayode of equal rights and…