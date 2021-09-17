‘‘I was dehydrated’’- EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa opens up on dizzy spell

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, says dehydration caused him to be dizzy while he was giving a speech at the presidential villa in Abuja today, September 16.

Speaking on Channels TV this evening, Bawa said his doctors attributed his dizziness to dehydration.

“While giving my goodwill message during the programme organised by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), there was a sort of dizziness on me and I had to excuse myself from the stage. And of course I went straight to the hospital where the doctors confirmed to me that everything about me is okay except for the fact that I’m a bit dehydrated and need to take a lot of water. Straight away from the hospital, I went back to the office and now I’m back at home.”he said

