Bandits kill Miyetti Allah chairman in Kaduna after he failed to pay N20m ransom

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed the Chairman of Lere Local Government branch of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Kaduna State, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Damba.

The Fulani community leader popularly known as Dambardi, was killed in the early hours of Friday, September 17, in his village, Lere.

The State Chairman of the association, Alhaji Haruna Usman Tugga, who confirmed the incident in a press release said the gunmen stormed the residence of the deceased at about 2am and brought him out.

According to Tugga, the kidnappers demanded N20m naira but he told them that he does not have such an amount.

The bandits insisted that he must raise the money or they would kill him. The deceased took them to some butchers who raised only N250,000 for him.

Angered by his failure to raise the N20 million as they demanded, the bandits immediately took him away and shot him dead.

“They took him along Saminaka, Mari, Zango Highway and…