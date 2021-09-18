Kano anti-graft agency arrests suspects with two trailers loaded with toxic and expired maize

The Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCAC) has arrested two suspects in connection with two trailers loaded with toxic and expired maize at Dawanu Market in the state.

Dawanau market is the largest in West Africa, where various grains were sold and is located in the ancient city of Kano.

The Acting Executive Chairman, PCAC, Barr. Mahmoud Balarabe, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen shortly after sealing off a store where the goods are being kept in Kano on Friday, September 17.

According to Balarabe, on September 16, at about 8:00 p.m, the commission received an intelligence report that some unknown persons brought in toxic and expired maize to Dawanau foodstuff market, Kano.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly mobilized our operation department police to intercept the trailers,”

“We are here to seal off a store where the toxic and expired maize are kept at Dawanau which also include one trailer and 10 bags of expired…