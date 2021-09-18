Lagos #EndSARS panel suspends sitting indefinitely

The Lagos state judicial panel on police brutality has suspended its sitting indefinitely.
Making the announcement on Saturday September 18, the retired judge heading the panel, Doris Okwuobi also revealed that they are supposed to work on two reports before concluding its sitting on October 19, but little progress has been made on them.
Okwuobi said when they find themselves in a comfortable position, they will be sending hearing notices to cases that are being listed.
She said;
“There are two reports that we are expected to work on, we are not close enough to any of them, we cannot continue with the sitting and end up the assignment without concluding. So we will not be sitting from today.
“But as soon as we find ourselves in a comfortable position, we will send hearing notices to cases that are being listed.
“Please bear with us. We can’t do otherwise. We can’t speculate on any further extension so we have to work towards concluding the…
