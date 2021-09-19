10 dogs owned by school proprietor mauls 2-year-old pupil to death

10 dogs belonging to the proprietor of Global Growth Academy, Amokpo, Umuanunwa, Nteje in the Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, have devoured a 2-year-old pupil.

The proprietor of the school, Chinedu Okaa, is said to be a UK returnee.

Despite knowing that rearing of dogs is prohibited in the community, Okaa went ahead to keep dogs following his return to the country.

He was said to be rearing the dogs in the same compound where his school is situated.

On Monday, September 13, a 2-year-old boy was brought by his parents who wanted to enroll him in the school.

While the parents were sorting out the child’s registration, the child wandered off and the dogs attacked him and dragged him to their cage, where they mauled him to death.

Following the incident, angry youths stormed the school and killed all the dogs.

Reacting, the monarch of Nteje community said the UK returnee knows that dogs are prohibited in the community, yet went ahead to rear them. He…