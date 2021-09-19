22-year-old woman allegedly poisons her 4 stepchildren, leading to the death of three of them

The Yobe State Police Command have arrested a 22-year-old woman, Khadija Yakubu, for allegedly poisoning her stepchildren, resulting in the death of 3 of them.

The incident happened at Makara-Huta area of Potiskum local government area of Yobe State on Friday, September 17.

The stepmother is alleged to have given the children poisoned tea and they became sick after taking it.

The incident was confirmed in a press release signed and issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yobe State Command, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim.

According to the statement, findings indicated that the children were rushed to hospital after taking the tea prepared by the said suspect in the early hours of Friday at about 0900hrs on September 17, 2021, but three of the victims died while receiving treatment and one of them remained unconscious.

Dungus said, “so far an investigation has been launched by the police to unfold the elements of the case for subsequent…