“Bitter kola changed my life” Meek Mill reveals an “African herb” healed him of an ailment that doctors couldn’t treat for 2 years

Meek Mill has claimed that he took an “African herb” that healed him of a stomach problem doctors couldn’t treat for two years.

He tweeted: “My stomach been messed up almost 2 years I been to a bunch of doctors … I took a African herb and it fixed my stomach like magic!”

He later shared photos of bitter kola and said it changed his life “quick”.

He added: “Bitter kola nut changed my life….I feel like we ‘black people’ need to be more educated about Africa!”

Following his healing, the American rapper says he’s looking for where to do a heritage check to find out where his ancestors are from.