Mass grave of 25 Christian soldiers who were ”decapitated” during a 13th century Crusade is unearthed in Lebanon (photos)

Archaeologists digging near a Middle Eastern castle have unearthed two mass graves containing 25 christian soldiers who were slaughtered during a 13th-century war in the Holy Land.

A team of international archaeologists reportedly uncovered the gruesome scene at Sidon Castle on the eastern Mediterranean coast of south Lebanon.

Wounds on the remains suggest the christian soldiers died at the end of swords, maces, and arrows, and charring on some bones means they were burned after being dropped into the pit, according to Daily Mail.

Other remains show markings on the neck, which likely means they were captured on the battlefield and later decapitated, the report said.

Historical records written by crusaders show that Sidon was attacked and destroyed in 1253 by Mamluk troops, and again in 1260 by Mongols, and the soldiers found in the mass graves likely perished in one of these battles.

The crusaders fought religious wars between 1095 and 1291, in which Christian…