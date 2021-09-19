Newly-elected Johannesburg Mayor dies in car accident

Newly elected Mayor of Johannesburg, Jolidee Matongo has died in a car accident which occurred on Saturday September 18.

The 46-year-old politician who was elected a month ago, was returning from campaigning with South Africa’s president for voter registration in Soweto township ahead of local elections, when the accident happened.

Local media reported that his vehicle collided with a van while trying to avoid a pedestrian who had run on to the road. The pedestrian and the other vehicle’s driver also died, but Mr Matongo’s two bodyguards are being treated in hospital for their injuries.

Commenting on his death, President Cyril Ramaphosa said;