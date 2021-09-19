One killed, two kidnapped as gunmen attack Kogi church during service

An ECWA Church in Okedayo along Kabba – Okene road in Kogi State was attacked during service on Sunday morning by gunmen.

A member of the church identified as Reuben Gbenga, was killed by a stray bullet after the gunmen shot sporadically during the attack.

The gunmen also kidnapped two members of the church who have been identified as Elder Oshadumo Julius and Elder Abiodun T.O.

The state police spokesperson, Williams Ayah said those who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment in the hospital. Reiterating that the command will not relent in its effort to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and the abductees are rescued, Ayah also appealed to the general public to furnish the police with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the gunmen.