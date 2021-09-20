Bandits kill four brothers, one other in Kebbi

The injured child

Bandits have killed five people including four members of a family and left five others injured in Uchukku village, Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

It was gathered that the bandits stormed the village in the early morning of Friday and shot five people dead while rustling cattle.

Shanga LG chairman visiting injured victims at hospital on Sunday, September 19

A resident of Shanga, the headquarters of Shanga LGA, Yushau Garba Shanga, told Daily Trust that the bandits struck at about 1:50 am.

He added that four of those killed died on the spot, while the remaining one died in the hospital.

Among the injured people is a little girl who was shot in the leg, and has been admitted to a hospital in Shanga for medical attention.

He revealed that the residents of the affected community had since deserted the area as the majority of them relocated to Shanga for safety.

“The five killed were of the same family. They were all…