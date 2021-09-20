Heaven won’t fall if another Northerner is elected President

Spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said heaven will not fall if another northerner is elected the next President of Nigeria, DailyTrust reported.

He stated this while delivering a keynote address at the maiden Maitama Sule Leadership Lecture Series organised by the students wing of Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, at the weekend.

According to Baba-Ahmed, northerners are not second-class citizens and will not accept to serve as a second fiddle in 2023, when the region has the population to go to clinch the first position.

“The North is not for sale and northerners will surprise those waiting for them to queue up in 2023 and be given money in exchange for their votes.” he said.

He said anyone who does not want a northerner as President should leave the country if one emerges.

Baba-Ahmed also charged the students to be proud of who they are, challenging them not to accept being…