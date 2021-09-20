ISWAP has embarked on massive recruitment

Spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Onyema Nwachukwu has raised an alarm of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) embarking on a massive recruitment of members.
Nwachukwu disclosed this during a tour of the Hadin Kai theatre command in Maiduguri, Borno state on Sunday September 19.
Urging the media to block the recruitment, Nwachukwu also appealed to all Nigerians to be vigilant.
He said;
“I will like to mention that the ISWAP, very recently, haven been depleted by the surrendering of their member, as well as and conflict between them.
“They have embarked on what I will call a massive recruitment drive and I consider it very important to engage the media to block this recruitment.
“The Boko Haram insurgents have been surrendering. People have questioned the authenticity of the surrendering of these insurgents and why they are surrendering at this time.
“There are also the questions on the reintegration of these insurgents. Another question…
