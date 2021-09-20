ISWAP has embarked on massive recruitment

Spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Onyema Nwachukwu has raised an alarm of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) embarking on a massive recruitment of members.

Nwachukwu disclosed this during a tour of the Hadin Kai theatre command in Maiduguri, Borno state on Sunday September 19.

Urging the media to block the recruitment, Nwachukwu also appealed to all Nigerians to be vigilant.

He said;