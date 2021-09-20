Osun state government threaten to bar unvaccinated civil servants from coming to work

The Osun State Government has threatened to bar civil servants in the state who are yet to get the COVID19 vaccines from coming to the state secretariat.
The Special Adviser to Osun State Governor on Public Health, Dr ‘Siji Olamiju, who disclosed this in an interview with Punch, said
“The Ministry of Health has made the staff clinic at Abere a point of test for all the civil servant in the secretariat and they are responding. After we have given them a certain period of time, those who still remain unvaccinated may not be allowed to enter into the secretariat.
We have given them a period of three weeks to have themselves vaccinated. In this regard, the Head of Service is actually the campaign for this, sensitising all the ministries, department and agencies of the availability of test and eventual vaccination. And after this given period, if anyone still remains recalcitrant; we will know which action to take.”
Source: Linda Ikeji