Sports betting shops exists in poor neighborhoods because those living there are simple enough to waste their money on such outfits

Reno Omokri has shared his opinion on sports betting shops in Nigeria.

In a post shared on his IG page, Reno opined that betting shops do not exist in rich neighborhoods but only in poor neighborhoods because the residents dom’t mind wasting their money on such outfits. He added that if a library is opened in that same neighbourhood it won’t get visitors.

”How many sports betting shops do you see in rich neighbourhoods? If it was a smart way to make money, wouldn’t rich neighbourhoods have them? They exists in poor neighbourhoods because those living there are simple enough to waste their money on such outfits.

A few rich people may succumb to this bad habit, but by and large they do it with disposable income on betting apps. Sadly, you are likely to find many ‘miracle’ churches, sport betting shops, beer parlours, and brothels in poor neighbourhoods. But if you open a library in such areas, you will hardly get visitors, even if it is free. Poverty is…