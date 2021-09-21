17 Ladies Get Potential Modelling Offer at the Lush Hair Pink Belle Auditions

Out of over 500 entries received, no fewer than 17 beautiful ladies have emerged in the first live auditions of Lush Hair Pink Belle contest which held in September 2021.

Lush Hair Nigeria played host to over 50 ladies who got shortlisted from the submitted entries, having checked through the criteria to move up the ladder. Out of these 50 ladies, 17 got golden tickets that automatically qualified them to move on to the next stage of final selection which will eventually produce the 6 Lush Pink Belles.

Lush Pink Belle otherwise known as “The Face of Lush” is a project designed to give opportunities to existing and aspiring models, looking to make a career in modelling. The shortlisted models will get to win cash prizes and automatically become faces of the brand for the next one year.

As a brand which believes in beauty diversity and inclusivity, every Nigerian lady, between 17- 35 years were encouraged to seize this opportunity. The first round of selections…