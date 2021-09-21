Gang clashes are always stupid. Killings of the youth by the youth is a horrible idea

Rapper Vector has stated that gang clashes have always been stupid.
The rapper who averred that the killings of the youth by the youth is a horrible idea, added that “leaders of freedom” are ignoring their responsibility of sharing orientation of their true purpose.
Addressing those who belong to gangs, Vector stressed that killing each other doesn’t make them harder or rugged. According to him, it only makes such people “destroyer of life and purpose”.
He wrote;
If them kill you, you go like am?
Let’s make it clear that the killings of the youth by the youth is a horrible idea.
If you belong to a gang and you are reading this, know that killing each other doesn’t make you harder or rugged.
If anything it makes you a destroyer of life and purpose.
You too will open your mouth and say “Nigeria don spoil finish”… Wetin make you different from the people wey Dey spoil am because na Nigerians be Nigeria.
If you are truly a free man, we will know by how many…
Source: Linda Ikeji