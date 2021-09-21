Gang clashes are always stupid. Killings of the youth by the youth is a horrible idea

Rapper Vector has stated that gang clashes have always been stupid.

The rapper who averred that the killings of the youth by the youth is a horrible idea, added that “leaders of freedom” are ignoring their responsibility of sharing orientation of their true purpose.

Addressing those who belong to gangs, Vector stressed that killing each other doesn’t make them harder or rugged. According to him, it only makes such people “destroyer of life and purpose”.

He wrote;