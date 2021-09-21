Man sentenced to 28 years imprisonment for killing female lawyer in Lagos hotel room

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Tuesday, September 21, sentenced a 23-year-old chef, Joshua Usulor, to 28 years imprisonment for killing a lawyer, Mrs Feyisayo Obot.

Usulor brutally murdered the 34-year-old mother of two on January 26, 2019, at the Citiheights Hotel, Opebi, Lagos State, where both of them lodged in different rooms.Read previous reports HERE and HERE

Obot, an employee of an Abuja-based non-governmental organisation, Save the Children, was in Lagos to write a project management examination.

The prosecution, led by Mrs O.A. Bajulaiye-Bishi, had said that Usulor, a resident of Number 30, Fadiya Street, Ketu, Lagos, sneaked into the deceased’s hotel room to steal her money and her phones in order to offset his outstanding hotel bill.

The deceased struggled with him but was overpowered. He then stabbed her with a sharp knife on the stomach and used the same knife to slit her throat. Satisfied that the woman was dead, he made away with her…