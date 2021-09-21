Port Harcourt Mall flooded after heavy rainfall (video)

By
Headliners
-
2



614a28c20b88dPort Harcourt Mall was flooded following heavy rainfall in Rivers state. Shoppers who visited the mall today had to trudge through ankle-deep flood water as they made their way around the mall. Watch videos from the scene below.       View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Port Harcourt Mall flooded after heavy rainfall (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

