Princess Eugenie releases sweet note congratulating her sister, Princess Beatrice, on the birth of her child

Princess Eugenie has released a sweet note to congratulate her sister on the birth of her newborn daughter. 

 

Princess Beatrice announced today, September 20, that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl, on Saturday,  September 18.

 

Reacting, Eugenie, who welcomed her first child, a son, on February 9, 2021, took to Instagram to congratulate Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

 

She wrote: 

 

To my dearest Beabea and Edo?
Congratulations on your new angel. I can’t wait to meet her and I’m so proud of you. We’re going to have so much fun watching our children grow up.
Love Euge ?
?
To my new niece ?
I love you already and think you’re just awesome from the photos.. we’re going to have so much fun ?together.
Love your Auntie Euge

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

