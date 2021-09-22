Anti-grazing law is unimplementable – El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said the anti-grazing law being passed by some Southern states is not implementable.

El-Rufai spoke on Tuesday, September 21, after a visit to the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

He condemned the politicisation of the subject, adding that the anti-open grazing law is not the solution to the ongoing farmer/herder clashes.

He explained that the solution is ranching but added that it cannot be done overnight.

He said: “Northern States Governors Forum has already taken a position that open grazing is not a sustainable way of livestock production. And we must move towards ranching.

“But moving towards ranching cannot be done overnight. We have to plan, we have to have resources and we have to implement it sensibly. It is not a matter of populist legislation or saying tomorrow this or that. It is not a solution.

“What is unhelpful is the politicizing of the situation and pass…