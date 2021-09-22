Borno state governor pays surprise visit to state-owned polytechnic, suspends entire management over ‘dead’ state of the institution (photos)

Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum, today suspended the entire management of the state-owned polytechnic, Ramat Polytechnic, for a period of six months after paying a surprise visit to the institution.

Zulum was a student of the Polytechnic from 1986 to 1988 and bagged National Diploma in Agricultural Engineering before returning to the Polytechnic as a rector from 2011 to 2015. The Governor was shocked to see workshops and laboratories were no longer functioning, as the “Polytechnic is dead”.

The Governor visited the Polytechnic around 9:00am and found most of the laboratories out of use, with some covered by cobwebs and rodents roaming around due to neglect. Zulum assessed all infrastructures and learning conditions, and thereafter, directed the State’s Commissioner of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Babagana Mallumbe to take over the affairs of the School immediately.