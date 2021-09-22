I didn’t know you before, but now I can recognize you now with your fat nose

Crossdresser Bobrisky has fired back at actress and Johnson star, Seun Osigbesan after she said he’s a disgrace to manhood.

Seun said this in reaction to Bobrisky’s comment of becoming a woman and using what he has to get what he wants after realizing that women are powerful in contrast to men who mostly live a life of “suffering.”

The actress had written;

I am so disgusted right now

I have never done this on my page

I have never taken to my social media to speak against anyone other than the Nigerian government but this right here sucks

This man is a disgrace to Manhood!!!

What does he know about Being A Woman?

And what exactly does he mean by “I use what I have to get what I want”?

What exactly is he preaching about BEING A WOMAN ?

Does he mean being a man means being a slave? I really do not understand this

What exactly is he preaching?

May the judgment of God come upon you for choosing to be an agent of the devil and misleading innocent lives

Reacting to this,…