I don’t want to give birth, be a mother or even a step-mother. I just want to be a mother of cats

Kenyan content creator and interior designer, Muthoni Gitau who months ago officially confirmed her breakup with long-time actor boyfriend Nick Ndeda, has disclosed that she doesn’t want to have kids.

Muthoni in a new video she shared, stated that while she looks forward to a glamorous wedding and a blissful union, she doesn’t want to have children, be a mother or even a step-mother. She disclosed that she just want to have cats and travel the world with her partner.

The socialite said;

“I see myself with a partner travelling the world and that end there. “I don’t want to give birth, I don’t want to mother.. I even don’t want to be a step mum, the only mum I want to be is a cat mum.”

Muthoni said she made the decision at the age of 10, and her parents and family respect her decision since they feel they raised her well enough to make informed decisions.

Claiming that most women are not given an opportunity to choose if they want to indulge in…