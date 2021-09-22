Man, 43, killed by exploding beer keg at his birthday party

A man has been killed by a beer keg that exploded at his birthday party while he was trying to fix it.

Gilson do Nascimento, 43, died after being hit in the head by metal fragments as he tried to get beer to come out of the tap of the beer keg.

His niece told local media in Brazil that her uncle, who owned a locksmith business, had gone to fix the keg at around 6pm on Friday, September 17.

She said: “My uncle called them (the keg rental company) and they gave him instructions on how to start fixing it until they arrived.

“The beer wasn’t coming out, only foam.”

Police spokesperson Clovis Nei da Silva said the case is currently being treated as an accident, adding: “We are interviewing witnesses at the scene at the time of the incident.

“For now, the incident has been registered and an autopsy has been requested.”

Gilson’s wife, sister and 15-year-old son were also at the birthday party which quickly turned to tragedy.

His niece said the family is “very…