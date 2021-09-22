Man bags two year jail sentence for allegedly calling police ‘thieves’

25-year-old Bala Hassan has bagged a two year jail senetence for allegedly referring to policemen as thieves.

Hassan was handed the jail sentence on Tuesday September 21, after being convicted by a Yola Criminal Area Court 2.

Court documents revealed that Bala was arrested in Yola on Monday September 19, during a crime prevention patrol led by Inspector Ishaya Buba of Jimeta Police Division and charged with being in possession of dry leaves suspected to be indian hemp.

After being brought to the divisional police headquarters for further investigation following an unsatisfactory account he gave, he rained curses on the police, saying all of them are nothing but thieves.

In a First Information Report (FIR) tendered in court by Inspector Danjuma Hamidu, it was alleged that Bala said he would rather die than join the Nigeria Police Force because policemen are criminals.

After admitting calling police officers thieves on Tuesday September 21, the Judge, Hon…