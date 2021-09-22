Nigerian journalists welcome twins after 13 years of marriage

By
Headliners
-
22


Nigerian journalists welcome twins after 13 years of marriage

A couple, both journalists practicing in Anambra State, have welcomed a set of twins after thirteen years of marriage. 

 

Mr. Chris Obileri of Radio Nigeria, Purity FM, Awka and his wife, Mrs. Ngozi Obireli of Anambra Broadcasting Service got married on December 28, 2007, and had been praying for the fruit of the womb. 

 

Nigerian journalists welcome twins after 13 years of marriage

 

Their prayer was answered after Mrs. Obileri conceived after 13 years and gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl.

 

The children were dedicated during a mass at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Awka, on Sunday, September 19.

 

The journalists said they were filled with joy of being parents and recalled that they held on to God when people thought there was no possibility of conceiving. 

 

 

Nigerian journalists welcome twins after 13 years of marriage

Nigerian journalists welcome twins after 13 years of marriage Nigerian journalists welcome twins after 13 years of marriage

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR