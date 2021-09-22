Reps to probe likely exclusion of Rivers state from benefitting states of FG’s new borrowings

House of Representatives on Wednesday September 22, said it will be probing the probable exclusion of Rivers State from the list of states to benefit from the Federal Government’s borrowings.

House of Reps member, Solomon Bob who raised a motion of urgent public importance, had alleged that that Rivers is the only state out of the 36 states, to be left out of the benefitting states in the new loans to be obtained by the federal government.

Bob described this as an alleged discrimination against Rivers State which contributes enormously to the federation account.

After the motion was deliberated on, the House Committee on Aids and Loans was directed to liaise with the presidency to include Rivers State in the loans, if it is found to be the only state that has been excluded.

Governor Nyesom Wike had also talked about the exclusion earlier this week. He noted that it might be because of his ongoing fight with the Federal Inland Revenue Services over the collection…