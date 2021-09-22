Saga’s sister slams show organizers for ‘playing’ with housemates mental health after her brother broke down in tears following Nini’s disappearance

Adejumo Okusaga, sister of BBNaija ”Shine Ya Eye” housemate, Saga, has slammed the organizers of the reality show for “playing with people’s mental health for entertainment and sport.”
Adejumo slammed the show organizers via her Instagram page after her brother broke down in tears because his love interest, Nini, was instructed by Big Brother to go sleep in a secret room for 24 hours.
”“This actually made me really sad. Giving the Kayvee situation, I never expected @bigbronaija to be this insensitive. People are legit worried. You are playing with peoples mental health for entertainment and sport. Wow!”she wrote
Source: Linda Ikeji