The North is rich and can survive without billions generated from Southern states

The Northern Elders Forum has said that the northern region of Nigeria is rich and can survive on its resources without relying on money generated via VAT in Southern states.

NEF Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, made this known on Tuesday, September 21, during an interview on Arise TV’s show.

He made the statement in reaction to the VAT bill passed by some Southern states – including Lagos and Rivers state – insisting that tax generated in the state be paid to the state and not to the Federal Government.

The Court of Appeal in a ruling on September 10 stopped the collection of VAT by Lagos and Rivers State pending the determination of an appeal filed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service against the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt.

Weighing in on the VAT conversation, Baba-Ahmed said: “I will advise that we wait to hear what the court says. However, even the fact that it has become an issue suggests that…