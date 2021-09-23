Air pollution is more dangerous than we thought

Air pollution is even more dangerous than previously thought, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

An estimated seven million people die prematurely each year from diseases linked to air pollution, the WHO stated revealing that low- and middle-income countries suffer the most, because of their reliance on fossil fuels for economic development.

According to the WHO, air pollution is as dangerous as smoking and unhealthy eating.

The WHO in its address to its 194 member states at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday September 22, urged members to cut emissions and take action on climate change, ahead of the COP26 summit in November.

According to the WHO, the worst pollution – tiny particles which can be breathed into the lungs – is so hard to stop.

Revealing that pollution comes from vehicle exhausts and gas central heating, paints, cleaning fluids, and solvents, car tyres wearing on the road, or brakes, the WHO released new…