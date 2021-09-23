Autopsy reveals 26-year-old Faith Aigbe found dead in Edo traditional ruler’s car died of “Ruptured Ectopic Pregnancy”

The autopsy carried out on the corpse of 26-year-old Faith Aigbe, who was found dead in Edo traditional ruler’s car, has revealed she died of Ruptured Ectopic Pregnancy.

Recall that the Enogie of Uroho in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, Iguodala Ogieriakhi, was accused of beating Faith to death after her corpse was found abandoned in his Lexus 330, at the premises of the Edo Specialist Hospital. HERE

The traditional chief, however, denied the allegation, claiming that Faith was eight months pregnant for him and she died while aborting their baby. HERE

Aigbe’s family members denied that their daughter was ever pregnant, insisting she was murdered by the Enogie.

The police immediately arrested the Enogie and had him detained, while the Command called for autopsy to determine the actual cause of death. Read HERE

The Edo State Police command on Wednesday, September 22, released the official autopsy of the late Aigbe.

Spokesman of the…