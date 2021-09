Maureen Esisi has slammed those criticising her for locking tongues with her female cousin.

In the past, Maureen has shared videos of her kissing her brother on the mouth. Today, she shared a video where she and her cousin touched tongues.

The video led to criticisms (read here).

Responding, Maureen said she will continue kissing her brother on the lips and licking her cousin.

She told those who have a problem with it to “eat shit.”