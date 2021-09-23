My government is doing its best on infrastructure development

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration is doing its best to prioritize the provision of infrastructure and development.

He said this on Wednesday, September 22, during a bilateral meeting at the margins of the United Nations General Assembly holding in New York, USA, with Her Majesty, Maxima Zorreguieta, Queen of The Netherlands.

President Buhari, at the meeting, told Queen Maxima that Nigeria is well aware of her limitations, and thus prioritized the building of infrastructure.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina quoted Buhari to have said that, “Without infrastructure, development would be limited, so we put emphasis on building roads, rail, and power. We have a comprehensive plan, and we are doing our best.”

He added that the country is hampered by resources, despite being oil-exporting, and that with more financial wherewithal, infrastructure works would be sped up.

Buhari…