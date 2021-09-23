Suspected armed robber killed, three suspects arrested as police foil cult initiation in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police command have foiled a cult initiation ceremony in Agbor and arrested two suspected cultists.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, September 23, said a suspected member of a three-man robbery gang died after sustaining injuries during a shoot out with policemen on stop and search duty.

According to Edafe, a team acting on intelligence stormed the venue of the initiation where two suspects were arrested while others escaped.

“Operation Delta Hawk team on 19/09/2021 at about 1030hrs at Agbor received credible and actionable information that cult activities to initiate new members into vikings cult confraternity was ongoing at Aliokpo power line off old Warri road Agbor,” he stated.

“The teams promptly swung into action and proceeded to the area and getting to the scene, two male suspects were arrested namely Blessing Rex ‘m’ aged 30yrs of no. 50 old Lagos/ Asaba road…