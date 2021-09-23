Top Nollywood Stars, StarTimes Team-up to Adapt ‘Okirika’ into Comedy

Okirika, that rowdy yet dramatic and sometimes hilarious market for used wears, will be churned into a comedy series produced by Muka Ray and powered by affordable entertainment platform, StarTimes.

With a prominent cast lined up for the comedy series, drawn from social media comedians and mainstream actors, the storyline is written to tickle the laughter sensory of viewers while passing a moral message.

The cast, in their glamour, gathered at the unveiling on Wednesday in Lagos in an event organised by StarTimes. They include Iyabo Ojo, Mr Macaroni, Zicsaloma, Muka Ray, Jide Kosoko, Olaiya Igwe, Yinka Quadri, Binta Ayo-Mogaji, Toyin Abraham, Toro Aramide, Yvonne Jegede, Jide ‘Jblaze’ Oyegbile and Kitan Bukola, among others.

Also in attendance were the CEO of StarTimes Nigeria, Alex Jian; Content Director, Viki Liu; COO, Tunde Aina; and ED of OMD, Yinka Adebayo, and representatives of major Nigerian brands.

The new comedy series will debut soon on ST Nollywood Plus, ST…