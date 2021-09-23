Truck crushes Corps member to death in Edo

A serving female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) identified as Oluwale Abidemi was crushed to death by a tipper in Benin City, Edo State.

The fatal accident occurred along the busy Airport Road by suburban Ogba River bridge on Wednesday, September 22.

It was gathered that the tipper which was said to be conveying sand had a brake failure and ran into a Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) before hitting a commercial motorcycle conveying a woman and the serving corps member.

The woman sustained life-threatening injuries while the deceased Corps member whose remains have since been deposited at an unknown mortuary died right on the spot.

Spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, DSP Kotongs Bello said the accident happened at about 12:30 pm.

“Today, about 12:30 pm, a tipper carrying sand failed brake at Ogba bridge and ran into a Lexus SUV and a motorbike,” he stated.

“The motorbike was conveying one Mrs Maria who was badly injured and…