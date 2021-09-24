Diary of a Kitchen Lover, Tolani tours Nigeria with the Morning Fresh Washathon train

Nigeria’s number 1 bestselling dishwashing liquid, Morning Fresh kicked off her Wash-a-thon campaign recently in Lagos. The campaign is an opportunity for consumers to experience the superior grease cutting power of the brand while having fun with the Morning Fresh latest Brand Ambassador Tolani of @Diaryofakitchenlover and winning loads of prizes because with Morning Fresh, everyone is a winner!

The first stop of the Wash-A-Thon train was Ikeja City Mall in Lagos where the consumers got to meet the Morning Fresh Brand Ambassador Tolani in person and also have a taste of her sumptuous meals. It was a lot of fun as consumers participated in exciting games and won loads of prizes.

This weekend, 25 September 2021, Morning Fresh is bringing the fun to Ibadan. The Washathon train will be live at The Palms Mall with her brand ambassador, Tolani @Dairyofakitchenlover on board and it promises to be exciting with gifts to be won and the…