Drunk Nicholas Cage mistaken for homeless man as he’s kicked out of Vegas restaurant for becoming aggressive

Hollywood star, Nicholas Cage was filmed being kicked out of a fancy Las Vegas restaurant after getting into a drunken tiff with staff and was “mistaken for a homeless man” by onlookers.

In a video shared by The Sun, the actor, 57, is seen being escorted out of Lawry’s Prime Rib near the famous Las Vegas strip last week.

According to the publication, eyewitnesses mistook the Oscar winner for a drunk homeless person.

They told The Sun that according to staff, Nicolas had been drinking expensive whiskey and shots of tequila before becoming aggressive.

He was then thrown out of the restaurant and was blocked from apparently attempting to come back into the eatery by a woman believed to be a female member of staff.

A source, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Sun: “We were at that bar at Lawry’s when we noticed what we at first thought was a homeless man completely drunk and being rowdy.

“To our shock it turned to be Nicolas Cage. He was…