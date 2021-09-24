Elon Musk says he and his child’s mother, Grimes, are ‘semi-separated’

Elon Musk says he and Grimes have “semi-separated”.

The couple started dating in 2018 and welcomed a son in May 2020 but it appears they are no longer together.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO told Page Six in a statement on Friday, September 24: “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

The couple’s last public appearance together was at the Met Gala earlier this month. Although Grimes walked the red carpet alone, she was joined by Musk inside the dinner and he also hosted an after-party at the private members only club, Zero Bond.

Grimes hasn’t publicly commented on the status of her relationship with Musk.