Footballer Jonson Clarke-Harris banned and fined over historic homophobic social media posts from when he was 18

Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has been banned for four games over historic social media posts featuring homophobic comments.

The posts date from late 2012 and early 2013, when Clarke-Harris was 18 and establishing himself with loan moves from Posh to Southend and Bury. The comments made reference to sexual orientation.

Clarke-Harris was charged by the FA in August over six counts of breaching FA Rule E3.1 and E3.2, in relation to posts made between October 27, 2012 and March 6, 2013.

Clarke-Harris, now 27, has also been fined more than £5,000, the Football Association has announced.

A statement on the FA Spokesperson Twitter account read: ‘Peterborough United FC’s Jonson Clarke-Harris has been suspended for four matches, fined £5,300 and is required to complete a face-to-face education programme after admitting six breaches of FA Rule E3 in relation to social media comments posted between 27 October 2012 and 6 March 2013.

‘The comments were…