Rapper 21 Savage turns himself in after being charged with gun and drug possession in ICE case

Rapper 21 Savage turned himself in to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on two charges and was quickly released on bond earlier this week.

The rapper is said to be facing gun and drugs charges in connection with the original incident with ICE agents in 2019.

DeKalb County Jail records show that 21 Savage was booked at 7:48 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday night and released on bond just 12 minutes later. The listed charges are: possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a gun.

His lawyer, Charles Kuck said in a statement;