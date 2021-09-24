Singer Jason Derulo Splits from girlfriend Jena Frumes 4 Months after welcoming their first child

American singer, Jason Derulo and his girlfriend, model Jena Frumes have split.

Derulo, 32, announced on Thursday September 23, that he and Jena have broken up just a day after they celebrated their birthdays and four months after welcoming their first child together, son Jason King.

“Jena and I have decided to part ways,” Derulo tweeted. “She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be.”

“Pls respect our privacy in this time,” he ended his note.

The former couple, who both started dating in March 2020, celebrated their birthdays in Aspen, Colorado just a day prior, with Frumes sharing a sweet post for the singer.

“Blessed to share the same day of birth with my lover. You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever,” the model wrote about Derulo on Wednesday. “You truly make me whole and I’m so grateful for the love we share….