“This Is Where I Made My Grammy-Winning Album”

Grammy-winning artiste, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has for the first time, given a sneak peek into his home in Lekki, Lagos.

Burnaboy gave Architectural Digest – an American monthly magazine founded in 1920 whose principal subjects are interior design and landscaping – a tour around his Lagos home, revealing it was in the mansion he created his Grammy-winning album ‘Twice as Tall’.

According to Architectural Digest, which has also done features on the homes of Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Diddy etc, Burna Boy’s home is a two-storey building located on a serene 13,000-square-foot land in Lekki. It is a seven-bedroom home with a private cinema, lounges, a game room, plenty of garage space and tall windows, a recording studio, a gym, and a swimming pool that begins inside and drains outside.

Watch a sneak peek of the mansion below.