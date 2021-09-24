Tonto Dikeh never asked you to do wahala with Rosy. You did all that to chase clout

Actor Uche Maduagwu has dismissed Bobrisky’s claim that he was told to insult Rosaline Meurer, Olakunle Churchill’s wife while he was still friends with his former bestie, Tonto Dikeh.

Bobrisky said this while throwing shade at Tonto on his Instagram page yesterday, September 23.

Reacting to his post, Uche said Bobrisky insulted Rosy just for clout as he was never instructed by the actress to insult her. He added that 10 pastors told Tonto to stay away from Bobrisky as he was drawing her back spiritually.

See his post below..