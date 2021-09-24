Two men kill their elder brother after he assaulted their mother over food

Two men identified as 29-year-old Pascaliano Odhiambo and 19-year-old Bonventure Ouma have been arrested for assaulting their elder brother in Kenya, to the point of death after responding to a distress call from their mother.

It was gathered that the deceased identified as Juma had returned home around 8:00pm drunk, and demanded for food from their mother. When told that food was not ready, he descended on his helpless mother with blows and kicks leaving her wailing in despair, for her dear life.

The woman’s screams pushed his brothers into beating him mercilessly before they retired to bed.

Juma’s mother woke up on Thursday September 23 and walked towards his house to check on him, despite having been assaulted by him the previous night. After finding him dead on the doorstep of his house, with a deep cut inflicted on his head and slightly above the left ear, she alerted the local authorities who called in detectives based in Butula, Busia county.

