Warrant issued for Diego Bunuel, former Netflix executive accused of raping his wife

A warrant of arrest has been issued for former Netflix executive, Diego Bunuel who was accused of raping his wife.

The Post reported that 46-year-old Bunuel who was head of documentaries for the global streamer and now helms programming at French state broadcaster France Télévisions, allegedly assaulted his wife, writer and socialite Maggie Kim, in the US in 2017, according to court documents.

Kim had in the 2017 court papers alleged that Bunuel raped her in the US, 10 days after filing for divorce.

The French-born grandson of famed filmmaker Luis Bunuel is being charged with felony rape of Kim including one on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, and the warrant for his arrest is still active.

Court documents said Kim who lives between Los Angeles and France, claimed she was left “in actual fear of her life” and struggled to escape after Bunuel allegedly told her he wanted to hurt her.

Bunuel currently has custody of their two children and is now…