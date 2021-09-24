Reality star, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a cryptic message about the ‘wrong person’ following her split from Kanye West after six years of marriage.

‘You were never asking for too much. You were simply just asking the wrong person,’ read the message posted by the KKW Beauty founder, 40, which has since been deleted.

A few hours later, she shared a screenshot of her family’s group chat with a text from her mom Kris Jenner with a passage from Romans 12 17-18.

‘If someone has done you wrong, do not repay them with more wrong. Try to do things in such a way that everyone can see you are good and honorable. Do everything possible on your part to live in peace with everybody,’ Jenner sent.

In response, Kim replied that she ‘needed this today’ while Khloe wrote back: ‘That’s a beautiful one.’

This comes 7-months after she filed for divorce from the 44-year-old rapper and father of her four children.

Last month, a source told…